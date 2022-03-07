WTAMU to hold ‘Bad Poetry Contest’ Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WTAMU Bad Poetry Contest will take place Wednesday.

The contest, hosted by Brick & Elm magazine, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

“We can’t all be Shakespeare, soaring to Parnassus on wings of golden verse,” said organizer Matthew Harrison, the Wendy and Stanley Marsh 3 Professor of Shakespeare. “At the Bad Poetry Contest, we celebrate that fact, embracing the bumbling poetaster in each of us.”

The event is open to everyone and offers the chance for amateur poets to share their “pleasurable nonsense” according to WT.

Participants are asked to bring two to three original poems, but reading aloud for the audience is not mandatory.

“Interaction is expected for audience members in the form of laughing, booing, groaning or sitting in embarrassed silence,” said Jason Boyett, Brick & Elm publisher. “Dubiously qualified judges will award prizes at the end of the competition, though ‘winning’ this event is not something you’ll want to, like, mention in polite company.”

Mediocre prizes will be awarded to the best of the worst.

