Weather Roller Coaster

After a sharp cooldown on Sunday, cooler weather looks to stay in place for the time-being, however moisture chances are staying out of the forecast as well. For your Monday, expect mostly clear conditions, with highs only reaching into the mid-40s for much of the area, with northerly winds from the front sticking around until midday at 10-15 mph, turning southeast this afternoon and settling down. Now we’ll see a warming trend until Wednesday, but Thursday we’re set to see another sharp cooldown, but this time snow chances may make an appearance.

