Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive

James Mark Bishop
James Mark Bishop(Texas Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The reward for tips leading to the arrest of a Tulia man wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child has been increased.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering $8,500 for tips leading to the arrest of James Mark Bishop, a fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list.

Bishop, 49, has been wanted since July of 2021 when Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke Bishop’s probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child porn.

Bishop was a deputy with Texas County Sheriff’s office in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted in 2007 on five counts for downloading child porn.

He was released in 2011, placed on probation and subsequently moved to Tulia, Texas.

TPD arrested Bishop in 2020 for sexual assault and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

He is described as six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 245 ounds.

Bishop is trained in martial arts and may be using a false identity.

Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to his arrest, and all tips will remain anonymous.

To be eligible for a cash reward, tips must be called into the hotline at 1-800-252-8477, submitted through the DPS website or submitted on Facebook by clicking “Submit a Tip” under the about section.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

