Sexual Violence Expert to speak at WT Week of the Woman events

Brittany Piper
Brittany Piper(Brittany Piper)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A rape survivor and activist will headline WT’s Week of the Woman events.

Brittany Piper, co-founder of On the Mend, a women’s holistic healing retreat supporting survivors of trauma, will speak on campus Tuesday.

The event takes place at 6:00 p.m. in the Legacy hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

Piper’s speech is co-sponsored by WT Health and Wellness Promotion and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health. It is part of a number of WT initiatives promoting women’s health during the first week of March.

“The idea that we can all turn pain into purpose and seek joy and compassion over bitterness and self-pity is valuable to so many of us,” said Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “We are delighted to partner with WT to invest in improving the lives of women and girls in Texas and across the nation.”

