RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Libertarian Party will be hosting a Precinct Convention for all precincts on Tuesday.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. at the Anna Street Church of Christ.

The event will be hosted again at the same location on Saturday March 12, at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.