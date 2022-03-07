Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Portales police arrest woman for hit-and-run of a juvenile

Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West...
Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West 18th Street.(WSMV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West 18th Street.

According to the release, today 35-year-old Christine Shuman was arrested by the Portales Police Department on charges related to the March 6 hit-and-run of a juvenile.

Shuman was charged with Leaving the scene of a crash involving life-threatening injuries which is a 3rd degree felony, careless driving and other traffic related charges.

She was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

PRESS RELEASE On Monday, March 7, 2022, 35-year-old Christine Shuman was arrested by the Portales Police Department on...

Posted by Portales Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week

Latest News

A federal judge delayed this week’s hearing for a Borger family accused of taking part in the...
Judge in D.C. trial for Borger family taking part in Capitol riot extends time due to plea negotiations
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
As gas prices rise, Amarillo City Transit invites you to ‘beat the pump’
North Hayes structure fire
Crews rescue puppy from structure fire near North Hayes