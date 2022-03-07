Portales police arrest woman for hit-and-run of a juvenile

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West 18th Street.

According to the release, today 35-year-old Christine Shuman was arrested by the Portales Police Department on charges related to the March 6 hit-and-run of a juvenile.

Shuman was charged with Leaving the scene of a crash involving life-threatening injuries which is a 3rd degree felony, careless driving and other traffic related charges.

She was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

