Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school

Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.
Police said there were multiple shooting victims outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person was killed and two others were critically wounded Monday after gunfire that appeared to come from a passing vehicle struck them outside an Iowa school, authorities said.

Des Moines police said in a news release that potential suspects have been detained in the shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half mile, from the Capitol. No charges were immediately filed.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV that calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m., shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day. The district said in a series of tweets that the school was initially locked down but later it announced that students were being allowed to go home.

Parizek said he didn’t know whether the victims, who all appeared to be teenagers, were students. Their names weren’t immediately released.

“It is a punch in the gut that we have three kids in the hospital,” he said, “but we are hoping for the best for them.”

Police said they do not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

“It is sad but we do train for this,” Parizek said. “We do have to be prepared for it and this is why.”

A motive was not immediately known, and Parizek provided no details on the potential suspects. Authorities have recovered shell casings from the scene as they investigate what happened.

“Obviously, we threw every resource we had at this. We know that the kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week

Latest News

A federal judge delayed this week’s hearing for a Borger family accused of taking part in the...
Judge in D.C. trial for Borger family taking part in Capitol riot extends time due to plea negotiations
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Oval...
Biden executive order on cryptocurrency expected this week
Portales police has arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run of a juvenile on West...
Portales police arrest woman for hit-and-run of a juvenile
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season for...
Falcons WR Ridley suspended for ‘22 for bets on NFL games