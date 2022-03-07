Who's Hiring?
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week

(WILX)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mexican Consulate is bringing its mobile consulate to Amarillo March 7 until March 11.

Residents who need help with documentation are encouraged to schedule an appointment March 8-11.

To set up an appointment with the Consulate’s mobile office, call 1-877-639-4835.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Azteca Music Hall, 500 FM 1912.

Organizations will provide a resource fair on March 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

