Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mexican Consulate is bringing its mobile consulate to Amarillo March 7 until March 11.
Residents who need help with documentation are encouraged to schedule an appointment March 8-11.
To set up an appointment with the Consulate’s mobile office, call 1-877-639-4835.
The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Azteca Music Hall, 500 FM 1912.
Organizations will provide a resource fair on March 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
