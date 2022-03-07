Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman

Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's Office)(47th District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man will spend 80 years in prison after a jury convicted him for the 2018 murder of an Amarillo woman.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, after a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ricardo Huerta for the murder of Latrece Latele Black.

In July of 2018, the body of Black was found in an alley near 10th and Arthur. Amarillo police later ruled the suspicious death as a homicide and issued a murder warrant for Ricardo Huerta.

In 2020, he was deported from Mexico and arrested for his murder warrant in Potter County.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, the jury deliberated for 12 minutes before returning with a sentence recommendation of 80 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

On March 2, 2022, after a 3 day trial, a jury convicted RICARDO HUERTA for the murder of Latrece Latele Black which...

Posted by 47th District Attorney's Office on Monday, March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Gruver defeats Stamford 50-38 to win the UIL 2A girls basketball State Championship.
Gruver wins second UIL 2A State Championship, 24th team to stay undefeated
James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Brittany Piper
Sexual Violence Expert to speak at WT Week of the Woman events
WTAMU (Source: KFDA)
WTAMU to hold ‘Bad Poetry Contest’ Wednesday