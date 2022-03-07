Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man will spend 80 years in prison after a jury convicted him for the 2018 murder of an Amarillo woman.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, after a three-day trial, a jury convicted Ricardo Huerta for the murder of Latrece Latele Black.

In July of 2018, the body of Black was found in an alley near 10th and Arthur. Amarillo police later ruled the suspicious death as a homicide and issued a murder warrant for Ricardo Huerta.

In 2020, he was deported from Mexico and arrested for his murder warrant in Potter County.

According to the 47th District Attorney’s Office, the jury deliberated for 12 minutes before returning with a sentence recommendation of 80 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

