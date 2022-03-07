Judge in D.C. trial for Borger family taking part in Capitol riot extends time due to plea negotiations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A federal judge delayed this week’s hearing for a Borger family accused of taking part in the Capitol occupation on January 6 last year in Washington D.C. .

According to court documents filed Friday, prosecutors say Kristi, Thomas. Dawn, Joshua and Kayli Munn agreed to the delay until May.

One reason for the delay is ongoing plea negotiations after prosecutors provided written plea deal proposals.

