As gas prices rise, Amarillo City Transit invites you to ‘beat the pump’

The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With gas prices rising, the City of Amarillo invites you to take part in their free transportation provided by Amarillo City Transit.

“there is an option to paying the higher price of gas, which can be a financial burden to many who may be on a fixed income,” said ACT Director Maria Wellege-Reiley. “ACT is happy to provide free transportation across the city, which can help alleviate the impact of rising gas prices. Let ACT get you where you need to go and avoid high prices at the pump.”

ACT has routes throughout the city, including at Amarillo College and in the medical district. You can even use an app called “One Ride” to locate locations of ACT and Panhandle community buses.

To get the app, click here.

To see the Amarillo City Transit schedule, click here.

