Doppler Dave Says Winter Is Still In Control

Our March began with warm weather, but temperatures have suffered a setback with this recent cold front. Temps will tumble back into the teens tonight with another cool day near 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Just as we begin to recover back to normal temperatures on Wednesday, a strong cold front will blast in on Thursday. This system will bring cold weather Thursday and Friday with highs only near freezing, but blustery and leading to frigid wind chills. Snow is likely in parts of the area late Thursday night into Friday morning.

