Crews rescue puppy from structure fire near North Hayes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews rescued a puppy from a structure fire near North Hayes this morning.

According to the release, at around 11:28 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near North Hayes.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a detached garage of the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say a puppy was found in the garage and is doing fine.

Officials say this fire was accidental due to a space heater being placed too close to a mattress.

"A" shift responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of North Hayes just before noon today. Upon arrival, fire... Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.