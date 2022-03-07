Crews rescue puppy from structure fire near North Hayes
Mar. 7, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews rescued a puppy from a structure fire near North Hayes this morning.
According to the release, at around 11:28 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near North Hayes.
Upon arrival, fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a detached garage of the home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Crews say a puppy was found in the garage and is doing fine.
Officials say this fire was accidental due to a space heater being placed too close to a mattress.
