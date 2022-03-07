Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Crews rescue puppy from structure fire near North Hayes

North Hayes structure fire
North Hayes structure fire(AFD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews rescued a puppy from a structure fire near North Hayes this morning.

According to the release, at around 11:28 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near North Hayes.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a detached garage of the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say a puppy was found in the garage and is doing fine.

Officials say this fire was accidental due to a space heater being placed too close to a mattress.

"A" shift responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of North Hayes just before noon today. Upon arrival, fire...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week

Latest News

The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
As gas prices rise, Amarillo City Transit invites you to ‘beat the pump’
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOST INAUGURAL IRON HORSE SHOOT OUT
Amarillo police to host first-ever Inaugural Iron Horse Shoot Out event
Libertarian Party of Texas
Randall County Libertarian Party hosting Precinct Convention