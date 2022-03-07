Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police to host first-ever Inaugural Iron Horse Shoot Out event

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOST INAUGURAL IRON HORSE SHOOT OUT
AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT TO HOST INAUGURAL IRON HORSE SHOOT OUT(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be hosting the first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out in August.

The event is for motorcycle skills and training challenges for law enforcement motors officers and civilian riders that will happen from Thursday Aug. 4, through Saturday Aug. 6.

The event will take place in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center.

“Every year, motorcycle training competitions are held across the United States to give police motors officers and civilians an opportunity to push their skills to the next level,” explains Corporal Ken Donais with the Amarillo Police Department Motors Squad. “We are excited to host the first ever Iron Horse Shoot Out where we will welcome participants of all skill levels from across the nation.”

Registration will be limited to the first 100 paid riders and will include a catered meal on the Suite Level of Hodgetown during the 14th Annual Boots and Badges Softball Game the evening of August 6.

To register to ride, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week

Latest News

The City of Amarillo unveiled the new Amarillo City Transit buses this morning.
As gas prices rise, Amarillo City Transit invites you to ‘beat the pump’
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
North Hayes structure fire
Crews rescue puppy from structure fire near North Hayes
Libertarian Party of Texas
Randall County Libertarian Party hosting Precinct Convention