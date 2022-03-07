Amarillo police to host first-ever Inaugural Iron Horse Shoot Out event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be hosting the first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out in August.

The event is for motorcycle skills and training challenges for law enforcement motors officers and civilian riders that will happen from Thursday Aug. 4, through Saturday Aug. 6.

The event will take place in the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center.

“Every year, motorcycle training competitions are held across the United States to give police motors officers and civilians an opportunity to push their skills to the next level,” explains Corporal Ken Donais with the Amarillo Police Department Motors Squad. “We are excited to host the first ever Iron Horse Shoot Out where we will welcome participants of all skill levels from across the nation.”

Registration will be limited to the first 100 paid riders and will include a catered meal on the Suite Level of Hodgetown during the 14th Annual Boots and Badges Softball Game the evening of August 6.

