Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Huerta, convicted of 2018 murder of Amarillo woman (Source: 47th District Attorney's...
Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for 2018 murder of Amarillo woman
DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Mark Bishop
Texas officials increase reward for tips on Tulia fugitive
Avery Foster, missing since 7:30 a.m. in Amarillo (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
Apartments in Amarillo are reaching full capacity
Amarillo members comment about ‘population increase’ as apartments reach full capacity

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
First Alert for Thursday to Friday
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong cold front coming on Thursday through Friday
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1