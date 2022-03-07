Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 at large in security breach at Joint Base Andrews

An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the...
An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the main gate. Officials say another intruder is at large, but this is not an active shooter situation.(Source: U.S. Air Force/Daniel Burkhardt)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Officials at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews say two people in a car drove through a security checkpoint Sunday night. At least one of them was armed.

Officials with Joint Base Andrews posted to Facebook Sunday that around 9 p.m., a car drove through a security checkpoint despite security personnel’s commands.

The 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers and stopped the car, from which two people fled. One person was arrested. The other remains at large.

The person who was arrested had a weapon, but officials say no shots have been fired.

Officials say it is not an active shooter situation.

The military base, which serves as the home for the president and vice president’s aircraft, was locked down around the same time Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet landed there after a trip to Selma, Alabama, earlier Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

All five officials have since safely departed from the base, the Post reports.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
Crews working on grass fire near Borger
Gruver defeats Stamford 50-38 to win the UIL 2A girls basketball State Championship.
Gruver wins second UIL 2A State Championship, 24th team to stay undefeated
A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday...
Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets ceasefire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
VIDEO: 3 dead, including 2 children after crash on I-40 in Carson County
Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa.
Drone captures tornado damage in Madison County, Iowa (no audio)
In a speech on the anniversary of "Blood Sunday," the vice president vowed to push for federal...
VP Harris: Future of our democracy being decided now
VIDEO: Mexican mobile consulate to be in Amarillo this week