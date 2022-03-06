Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Trending Cooler

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The howling southwest wind will loosen up slowly tonight, and swing around to the north. The north wind behind the cold front is the leading edge of some cooler air that settles in for Sunday. Not as windy Sunday, but still very dry. The next weather maker will approach from the west on Sunday and bring a slight chance for some light precipitation, mainly across the eastern half of the Panhandle, mainly far east and southeast. Light night, with the cold air some mixed precipitation is possible, with little impact. The upcoming week looks dry with temperatures up and down.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on South Milam...
Amarillo Fire Marshals Office investigating cause of house fire on South Milam Street
Fire at old Gene Messer Auto dealership
Crews extinguish fire at former auto dealership on Georgia
A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday...
Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

Latest News

Trending Cooler
Trending Cooler
Crews working on grass fire near Borger
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Windy Weekend
Windy Weekend