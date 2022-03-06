Trending Cooler

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The howling southwest wind will loosen up slowly tonight, and swing around to the north. The north wind behind the cold front is the leading edge of some cooler air that settles in for Sunday. Not as windy Sunday, but still very dry. The next weather maker will approach from the west on Sunday and bring a slight chance for some light precipitation, mainly across the eastern half of the Panhandle, mainly far east and southeast. Light night, with the cold air some mixed precipitation is possible, with little impact. The upcoming week looks dry with temperatures up and down.

