Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cooler weather building in

Adrian's Forecast
Adrian's Forecast
By Adrian Campa
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light scattered wintry mix and light snow showers will be possible across the far NW panhandles and NE New Mexico tonight. Any accumulations will be very light from 0 - 0.5″ of snow. Everyone else will remain dry and see cool high temperatures for Monday. The work week as a whole will be cooler than normal with another cold front coming Thursday morning that may bring us some more wintry weather to the region. Stay tuned to the forecast!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
Crews working on grass fire near Borger
Gruver defeats Stamford 50-38 to win the UIL 2A girls basketball State Championship.
Gruver wins second UIL 2A State Championship, 24th team to stay undefeated
DPS is investigating a fatal crash on I-40 near FM 2880 in Carson County.
3 dead, after crash on I-40 in Carson County
A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday...
Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Trending Cooler
Trending Cooler
Trending Cooler
Crews working on grass fire near Borger
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Windy Weekend