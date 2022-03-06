Cooler weather building in

Light scattered wintry mix and light snow showers will be possible across the far NW panhandles and NE New Mexico tonight. Any accumulations will be very light from 0 - 0.5″ of snow. Everyone else will remain dry and see cool high temperatures for Monday. The work week as a whole will be cooler than normal with another cold front coming Thursday morning that may bring us some more wintry weather to the region. Stay tuned to the forecast!

