Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clarendon and Texline advance, both look to defend their UIL State Titles

By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school boys basketball Regional Championships finished with two Panhandle teams advancing to the State Tournament in San Antonio. Both the Clarendon Broncos and Texline Tornadoes can defend their State title from last season.

UIL BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

5A

No. 7 Mansfield Timberview 68, No. 4 Amarillo High 59

4A

No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 46, No. 14 Canyon 39

2A

No. 25 Christoval 49, No. 2 Clarendon 60

1A

No. 8 Jayton 34, No. 1 Texline 52

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on South Milam...
Amarillo Fire Marshals Office investigating cause of house fire on South Milam Street
Fire at old Gene Messer Auto dealership
Crews extinguish fire at former auto dealership on Georgia
A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday...
Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

Latest News

Gruver defeats Stamford 50-38 to win the UIL 2A girls basketball State Championship.
Gruver wins second UIL 2A State Championship, 24th team to stay undefeated
No. 4 West Texas A&M's Ruby Salzman hits homerun against No. 1 UT Tyler.
No. 4 Lady Buffs hand No. 1 UT Tyler first loss of the season, WT falls short in game two of extra innings
The UIL high school boys basketball Regional Semifinals are sending four Panhandle teams to the...
Canyon, Amarillo High, Clarendon and Texline advance to Regional Championship
The Amarillo High Lady Sandies and Gruver Lady Hounds won their Regional Final on Saturday and...
Gruver Lady Hounds defeat San Saba in UIL Class 2A State Semifinals