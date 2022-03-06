Clarendon and Texline advance, both look to defend their UIL State Titles
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school boys basketball Regional Championships finished with two Panhandle teams advancing to the State Tournament in San Antonio. Both the Clarendon Broncos and Texline Tornadoes can defend their State title from last season.
UIL BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
5A
No. 7 Mansfield Timberview 68, No. 4 Amarillo High 59
4A
No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 46, No. 14 Canyon 39
2A
No. 25 Christoval 49, No. 2 Clarendon 60
1A
No. 8 Jayton 34, No. 1 Texline 52
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.