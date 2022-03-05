Who's Hiring?
Windy Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest winds will be sustained at 25-35 mph and gust over 40 on Saturday afternoon. A very dry airmass returns after being a little bit more humid on Friday. The dry air combined with the low humidity creates a high fire danger through the day. On Sunday a weak storm system will bring a small chance of a few showers later in the day, and even some snowflakes into Sunday night, as some colder air arrives. The precipitation chance is not very high as of this update.

