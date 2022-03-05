Who's Hiring?
‘This war is an ugly thing’: Panhandle veterans weigh in on Ukraine Russia conflict

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The battle overseas between Russia and Ukraine is stirring up discussions in the Panhandle veteran community.

Several gathered at a support center today to share their thoughts.

“This war is an ugly thing,” said Randy Willman, retired veteran. “Very, very ugly thing.”

Willman served 20 years in the army completing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He says even though U.S. troops are indirectly helping the Ukraine, he wishes more could be done.

“It kinda makes us want to go over there and say ‘Look you know we’ll stand over in your spot,’ but you know that’s not entirely possible,” said Willman.

Another issue he shares concern on is news coverage.

“We don’t know what the Ukrainian army is doing, we only know what the Russian army is doing when they engage,” said Willman. “We don’t what’s fully going on with the civilian populous.”

Nathan Smith served three years in the Army completing a tour in Iraq believes the Ukraine forces are holding strong, but there’s too many Russians for them to take on alone.

He says if Ukraine gets invaded, fighting won’t stop.

“Russia, if and when they’re able to successfully occupy, they’re going to have to deal with massive insurgencies probably far more than we saw in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Smith.

