No. 4 Lady Buffs hand No. 1 UT Tyler first loss of the season, WT falls short in game two of extra innings

By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Lone Star Conference opening day featured two of the top NCAA DII softball teams in the nation, the No. 1 UT Tyler Patriots and No. 4 West Texas A&M Lady Buffs. They played a double-header Friday night. W-T handed UT Tyler their first loss of the season in game one 7-5.

Game two ended in extra innings, UT Tyler winning 6-5 in nine innings.

