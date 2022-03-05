Who's Hiring?
Gruver wins second UIL 2A State Championship, 24th team to stay undefeated

Lady Hounds win 50-38
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Lady Hounds win their second UIL 2A State Championship in program history. The Lady Hounds defeat Stamford 50-38 becoming the 24th team in UIL girls basketball history to stay undefeated, finishing the season (33-0).

“It’s pretty unreal. That’s the part that’s kind of hard to wrap around my mind,” said Brenna Butler, Gruver junior guard. “Going into this season we were going to have a really tough schedule and I had no idea we were going

Gruver senior combo guard Bailey Maupin named 2A State Championship Game MVP with a game-high 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The fact that we were able to come together and play and win twice is incredible,” said Maupin, Texas Tech signee. “The undefeated season is something I will never forget. Now we can finally say that we had a perfect season we won a State Championship. Something a lot of people can’t say.

Three Lady Hounds finished the State Championship in double figures, Maupin with 16, Butler scored 12 points and Callie Conyers scored 10 points.

“Our coach tells us to take everyone seriously pretty much,” said Conyers, Gruver senior post. “It doesn’t matter who is in front of you they’re in the way of getting what we wanted to get which is in my hands right now.”

For a full box score visit, https://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/state-basketball/boxscores-girls/22gb2af.htm.

