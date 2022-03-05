Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are approaching $4 a gallon as they rise for a second day.

The American Automobile Association says the national average price for regular gasoline climbed to $3.92 a gallon on Saturday.

According to AAA, gas prices have soared 19 cents in the last two days, 26 cents since Wednesday and 37 cents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.

Those are all the largest increases in those periods of time since Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast in 2005.

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on South Milam...
Amarillo Fire Marshals Office investigating cause of house fire on South Milam Street
Fire at old Gene Messer Auto dealership
Crews extinguish fire at former auto dealership on Georgia
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of...
Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine