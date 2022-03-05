Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday outside the Freshman Academy.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, 38-year-old Marcus Philips is in the Curry County Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony charges including assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

He is being held without bond.

According to a criminal complaint, officials were called to the Freshman Academy school and found a man later identified as Phillips “pacing in the middle of the parking lot just north of the freshman center.”

One of the arresting officers wrote, “I could see Marcus was irritated and was only yelling.”

After a brief standoff with officers, Phillips “knelt and threw” a gun to his right, allowing officers to apprehend him without further incident.

After Phillips was in custody, police met with the school custodian who was inside the building.

“I observed him visibly shaken,” the report reads. “The male told me he was going to throw trash from the cafeteria when he encountered Marcus. He told me Marcus startled him as there is usually no one outside and if they are they are friendly.”

The custodian told police Phillips “began yelling at him then displayed the silver in color handgun as he walked to go inside. As he approached the door Marcus shot in his direction hitting approximately two feet above his head as he entered the building.”

Police have since determined the gun had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma.

Curry County jail records show Philips has been booked into the facility at least 19 times since 2012.

Charges against him have included assault, battery, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and multiple drug-related issues.

No one was physically injured, but the custodian was “visibly shaken” after the bullet hit “approximately two feet above his head as he entered the building,” court records show.

The incident happened in the evening after school was out, a District Attorney said. “As far as we know, no children were at risk.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on South Milam...
Amarillo Fire Marshals Office investigating cause of house fire on South Milam Street
The suspect seen on security camera footage
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card
Fire at old Gene Messer Auto dealership
Crews extinguish fire at former auto dealership on Georgia
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
‘This war is an ugly thing’: Panhandle veterans weigh in on Ukraine Russia conflict
City of Amarillo will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
Amarillo replacing more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
The CDC has reduced the warning level for Potter and Randall counties.
CDC reduces warning for Potter and Randall counties
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained