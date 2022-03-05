Clovis man facing multiple federal charges shooting at Clovis school custodian

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man is facing multiple federal charges for shooting at a school custodian on Wednesday outside the Freshman Academy.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, 38-year-old Marcus Philips is in the Curry County Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony charges including assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

He is being held without bond.

According to a criminal complaint, officials were called to the Freshman Academy school and found a man later identified as Phillips “pacing in the middle of the parking lot just north of the freshman center.”

One of the arresting officers wrote, “I could see Marcus was irritated and was only yelling.”

After a brief standoff with officers, Phillips “knelt and threw” a gun to his right, allowing officers to apprehend him without further incident.

After Phillips was in custody, police met with the school custodian who was inside the building.

“I observed him visibly shaken,” the report reads. “The male told me he was going to throw trash from the cafeteria when he encountered Marcus. He told me Marcus startled him as there is usually no one outside and if they are they are friendly.”

The custodian told police Phillips “began yelling at him then displayed the silver in color handgun as he walked to go inside. As he approached the door Marcus shot in his direction hitting approximately two feet above his head as he entered the building.”

Police have since determined the gun had been reported stolen out of Oklahoma.

Curry County jail records show Philips has been booked into the facility at least 19 times since 2012.

Charges against him have included assault, battery, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and multiple drug-related issues.

No one was physically injured, but the custodian was “visibly shaken” after the bullet hit “approximately two feet above his head as he entered the building,” court records show.

The incident happened in the evening after school was out, a District Attorney said. “As far as we know, no children were at risk.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.