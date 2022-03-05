Canyon, Amarillo High, Clarendon and Texline advance to Regional Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school boys basketball Regional Semifinals are sending four Panhandle teams to the Regional Championship, Canyon, Amarillo High, Clarendon and Texline.

REGIONAL SEMIFINAL BOYS SCORES

5A

No. 6 Mansfield Summit 65, No. 4 Amarillo High 72

-UP NEXT: AHS vs. No. 7 Mansfield Timberview on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Wichita Falls

4A

No. 14 Canyon 38, No. 9 Argyle (defending State Champion) 35

-UP NEXT: Canyon vs. WF Hirschi on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University

Hereford 35, No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 48

2A

No. 6 New Home 53, No. 2 Clarendon (defending State Champion) 64

-UP NEXT: Clarendon vs. Christoval on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Levelland

1A

No. 23 Whitharral 37, No. 1 Texline (defending State Champion) 68

-UP NEXT: Texline vs. Jayton on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Levelland

No. 10 Wildorado 18, No. 8 Jayton 40

Boys Varsity win their 5A Semi-Regional game against a very quick Mansfield Summit team! Scoreboard 72-65. Final game tomorrow at 2pm.#floorburnhigh pic.twitter.com/v9ezFlZd8p — Amarillo Basketball (@_AHSBASKETBALL) March 4, 2022

