Canyon, Amarillo High, Clarendon and Texline advance to Regional Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL high school boys basketball Regional Semifinals are sending four Panhandle teams to the Regional Championship, Canyon, Amarillo High, Clarendon and Texline.
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL BOYS SCORES
5A
No. 6 Mansfield Summit 65, No. 4 Amarillo High 72
-UP NEXT: AHS vs. No. 7 Mansfield Timberview on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Wichita Falls
4A
No. 14 Canyon 38, No. 9 Argyle (defending State Champion) 35
-UP NEXT: Canyon vs. WF Hirschi on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University
Hereford 35, No. 15 Wichita Falls Hirschi 48
2A
No. 6 New Home 53, No. 2 Clarendon (defending State Champion) 64
-UP NEXT: Clarendon vs. Christoval on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Levelland
1A
No. 23 Whitharral 37, No. 1 Texline (defending State Champion) 68
-UP NEXT: Texline vs. Jayton on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Levelland
No. 10 Wildorado 18, No. 8 Jayton 40
