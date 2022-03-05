Cannon AFB airman killed in Florida crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Cannon Air Force Base airman died in a crash in Florida on Thursday.

Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg, 20, was an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron. He died in Pensacola, FL on March 3.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

The crash is under investigation.

WEAR in Pensacola reported two other men were seriously injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.