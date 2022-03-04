Winds shifting, drying us out

After a mostly windy Friday, higher dewpoints were our saving grace when it came to fire danger. For the rest of the day, temperatures will cool down into the mid-40s with mostly clear conditions. For Saturday, a dryline will slam the region, turning winds out of the west at 25-30 mph with gusts upwards of 40 possible at times. Lower dew points paired with these winds is prompting critical fire danger for the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s yet again, before a cooling trend starts on Sunday.

