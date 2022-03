AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One more warm day on Friday before cooler air leaks in over the weekend and next week. After temperatures near 80 degrees for several days highs will be in the 40s by Monday. Late in the weekend there is a very small of a few raindrops or snowflakes. Next week temperatures go up and down through next week.

