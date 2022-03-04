Who's Hiring?
Texas State Parks Ambassador program accepting applications

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas State Parks Ambassador program is accepting applications for new Panhandle and North Texas Cohort.

Ambassadors are a diverse group of conservation-minded volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30.

They are paired with Texas State Parks to help foster a new generation of outdoor stewards that will continue the conservation of Texas’ wild things and wild places for years to come.

The six-month term for new ambassadors will begin June 1 and run through Dec. 1.

Those interested in applying must be between the ages of 18 to 30 and have a high school diploma.

Applications from anyone who turned 30 in 2020 and 2021, during the program’s two-year hiatus, will also be accepted.

To apply for the program, click here.

