Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting

A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.
By Shain Bergan, KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A student opened fire Friday morning at Olathe East High School, injuring the school resource officer and a school administrator, police say.

Officers and emergency crews responded at 10:41 a.m. to a call of a shooting at the school.

The campus was locked down, and police took a suspect into custody shortly afterward.

The suspect is a student at the school, who was also shot in the incident, police said.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said two victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the third individual is in critical condition.

Everyone who was shot is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the office area of the school. No other students were injured, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Around 11:15 a.m., police asked parents to pick up their children.

Gov. Laura Kelly released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

Latest News

City of Amarillo will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
Amarillo replacing more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
The CDC has reduced the warning level for Potter and Randall counties.
CDC reduces warning for Potter and Randall counties
The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Duke Edward Wilson is photographed...
Capitol rioter from Idaho gets 4 years for attacking police
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained