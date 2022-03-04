Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf club on March 1.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, Subrina Calderon has died after being beaten with golf clubs.

40-year-old Thomas Ray Lopez was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Subrina Calderon’s death.

Lopez is charged with murder in the first degree, kidnapping, resisting an officer and a number of other charges in relation to the incident that allegedly took place over several days in late February.

According to an affidavit for arrest, two Roosevelt County deputies interviewed Calderon at a hospital on Feb. 23 after she had been beaten.

The report stated Calderon arrived at the hospital with a man later identified as Lopez.

Calderon initially told hospital personnel she had fallen down some stairs. Lopez left the hospital grounds and Calderon, according to the affidavit, told hospital personnel that Lopez “was hitting her with golf clubs, bit her on the ear and punched her with closed fists.”

Calderon said the incident had been happening over the previous three days.

Hospital staff told the deputies they noticed that Calderon had bruises on her body and dried blood near her ears.

Calderon told deputies she had come to Portales from Carlsbad and that she and Lopez were in what she described as an “on and off relationship for the past year.”

Calderon went on to tell the deputy that the alleged abuse had been going on for “the past month” in a house in rural Roosevelt County where she was kept in a room without being allowed to leave and not allowed to use the bathroom.

Calderon told the deputies she was unable to defend herself because Lopez overpowered her.

Calderon alleged that at one point she and Lopez went out to a barn where he tied her to a chair and hit her several times “full force” with a golf club.

Calderon detailed a number of times that Lopez struck her with closed fists. She also detailed times when Lopez pulled her around by her hair and tried to strangle her.

Calderon told the deputies she did not leave the house where the beatings took place because she had no idea where she was.

Sometime before or on Feb. 28 Calderon’s father took her to emergency room at a hospital where she was airlifted to the hospital in Roswell and died.

An autopsy showed Calderon died as a result of injuries she described to police.

The case will be presented to the Roosevelt County Grand Jury on Friday.

Lopez is being held in the Roosevelt County Detention Center without bond.

