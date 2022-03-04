Who's Hiring?
Randall’s Kealy Juarez signs to Mid-America Christian University soccer

She holds a 98.47 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders soccer team celebrated signing day for senior Kealy Juarez. The forward and midfielder inker her commitment to Mid-America Christian University on Thursday.

In nine games played so far in the 2022 season, Juarez leads the Raiders with nine assists and has scored nine goals. Last year, she scored a team high 16 goals and was the District 3-5A Offensive Player of the Year. Juarez adds a strong skillset to the Evangels.

”I think speed can do a lot because the coach actually called me up there to run against one of their faster players,” said Juarez. “He was like next to this girl you’re the second fastest and I’ve never seen anybody run as fast as you. I think my speed can, even though I’m little, I think my speed can definitely factor a lot.”

