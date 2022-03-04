Police: Scammer claiming to be Amarillo police officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam with real photos and crime stats from the Amarillo Police Department social media page and website.

According to officials, the scammer is sending text messages using actual photos and crime numbers from the Amarillo Police Department social media and website, making threats to arrest the victims with the information if they don’t pay money for crimes they didn’t commit.

The scammer is saying they are Amarillo Officers and that the photo is of them, and the stats are their arrest numbers and crimes solved.

If something like this has happened to you, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA/PUBLIC RELEASE DATE: March 4, 2022 TIME: CASE NUMBER: INCIDENT TYPE: ... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.