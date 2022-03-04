‘The only expert on your child is you’: Experts share CDC developmental milestones guideline updates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated the checklists of developmental milestones.

CDC’s Developmental Milestones are guidelines to monitor a child’s growth during the initial stages of their life, such as crawling, walking, speaking.

According to AAP the changes to the guidance include:

Adding checklists for ages 15 and 30 months; now there is a checklist for every well-child visit from two months to five years.

Identifying additional social and emotional milestones (e.g., Smiles on their own to get your attention, age four months).

Removing vague language like “may” or “begins” when referring to certain milestones.

Removing duplicate milestones.

Providing new, open-ended questions to use in discussion with families (e.g., Is there anything that your child does or does not do that concerns you?).

Revising and expanding tips and activities for developmental promotion and early relational health.

Dr. Anders Leverton, Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrician, believes that the updates make the milestones easier to understand for families.

“The updates I think overall are pretty good, it’s not so much that they added new milestones is that they rearranged them. For example, laughing was previously a 4-month milestone but now they say it’s a 6-month milestone,” said Dr. Leverton.

Morgan Brown, Academic and Clinical Instructor in the Department of Communication Disorders at West Texas A&M, and Speech Language Pathologist, is concerned with the updates.

“At 30-months our kiddos should be saying about 50 words, what actual accurate data shows is that 75 percent of our kiddos at 30-months are using and saying about 400 words,” said Brown. “If we delay figuring out that they have a problem that’s going to push back when they start receiving services.”

Dr. Leverton suggests visiting your pediatrician if you have any concerns about your child’s growth.

“If you’re worried about your baby, if you’re worried about them not developing and hitting the milestones definitely should check in to see your pediatrician,” said Dr. Leverton.

Dr. Angela Huang, Texas Tech Physicians Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrician, wants to encourage parents that the new updates are suggested guidelines.

“I think one thing to keep in mind is that guidelines are guidelines, it’s something to give you a starting off point,” said Dr. Huang. “We hear about getting help early and intervening early but it’s also never too late.”

Brown believes that the true experts of children are the parents.

“The parent is the expert in the child, I may be an expert in communication and a pediatrician is an expert in their area, but the only expert on your child is you,” said Brown.

Dr. Leverton wants to let the community know that everyone’s child and situation is different.

“When it comes to babies development, even though there are guidelines no baby likes to follow the rules,” said Dr. Leverton.

For resources from local health experts on how you can monitor your child’s development visit the links below:

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.