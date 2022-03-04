Ochiltree General Hospital builds surgery center to better serve patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction work is ongoing at Ochiltree General Hospital to build a surgery center spanning 6,000 square feet.

The center will include two surgery suites, a pre-operations space, and a post-anesthesia care unit.

Construction began in January and hospital staff say it was time to expand to improve medical access for the area.

“Our surgery center was about 30 to 40 years old, so it needed an upgrade,” said Leroy Schaffner, CEO of Ochiltree General Hospital.

Jay Blasingame is the only surgeon at Ochiltree General Hospital.

Doing medical work in Fort Worth and Lubbock, he wanted to come back to serve those he knew best.

“I felt like my services would be highly utilized and is a big need for the town,” said Blasingame.

Even though Ochiltree currently provides basic level surgeries, this center will allow medical staff to complete more advanced procedures.

“It’ll add colonoscopy’s, it’ll also add gall bladder surgery, hernia surgery,” said Schaffner.

Community members and the hospital are investing nearly five million dollars to build this center.

The facility means patients and their families can reduce travel time to receive needed medical care.

“They have to drive to Amarillo which is two hours away,” said Shaffner. “Usually have to go up the night before for the prep and for everything. Then if they’re in the hospital, the family has to stay with them or get a motel.”

For Blasingame the biggest takeaway is being able to strengthen relationships with patients.

“Being able to go to the grocery store and see my patients walking down the aisle or having the personal connection to the community in general,” said Blasingame.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of August.

