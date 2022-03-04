Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Ochiltree General Hospital builds surgery center to better serve patients

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction work is ongoing at Ochiltree General Hospital to build a surgery center spanning 6,000 square feet.

The center will include two surgery suites, a pre-operations space, and a post-anesthesia care unit.

Construction began in January and hospital staff say it was time to expand to improve medical access for the area.

“Our surgery center was about 30 to 40 years old, so it needed an upgrade,” said Leroy Schaffner, CEO of Ochiltree General Hospital.

Jay Blasingame is the only surgeon at Ochiltree General Hospital.

Doing medical work in Fort Worth and Lubbock, he wanted to come back to serve those he knew best.

“I felt like my services would be highly utilized and is a big need for the town,” said Blasingame.

Even though Ochiltree currently provides basic level surgeries, this center will allow medical staff to complete more advanced procedures.

“It’ll add colonoscopy’s, it’ll also add gall bladder surgery, hernia surgery,” said Schaffner.

Community members and the hospital are investing nearly five million dollars to build this center.

The facility means patients and their families can reduce travel time to receive needed medical care.

“They have to drive to Amarillo which is two hours away,” said Shaffner. “Usually have to go up the night before for the prep and for everything. Then if they’re in the hospital, the family has to stay with them or get a motel.”

For Blasingame the biggest takeaway is being able to strengthen relationships with patients.

“Being able to go to the grocery store and see my patients walking down the aisle or having the personal connection to the community in general,” said Blasingame.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of August.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Grass fire
‘Dalmatian Fire’ in Potter County around 1167 acres, 80% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

Latest News

Grass fire
‘Dalmatian Fire’ in Potter County around 1167 acres, 80% contained
Candy Cadet
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how 2 young boys made a successful business out of candy
The North Heights Linen Service has announced a partnership with Medline, one of the nation’s...
North Heights Linen Service enters nationwide partnership with Medline, creating more jobs
What you need to know about the changes to the CDC developmental milestone guidelines for...
‘The only expert on your child is you’: Experts share CDC developmental milestones guideline updates
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’