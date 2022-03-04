Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Okl. (KFDA) - A man who was reported missing from Borger was found dead in Texas County.

According to the release, on March 3, Texas County officials got a call that a body was found by a rancher in southeast Texas County.

Officials later identified the body to be James Elliot Huffman.

Huffman’s body was transported to an autopsy in Oklahoma.

He was reported missing from Borger since Feb. 1 2022. His last known location was a cell signal in Texas County. His vehicle was located near Hardesty, Oklahoma.

Several law enforcement agencies volunteered to help locate Huffman.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

Latest News

City of Amarillo will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
Amarillo replacing more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
The CDC has reduced the warning level for Potter and Randall counties.
CDC reduces warning for Potter and Randall counties
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained
Amarillo police are warning residents of a new scam with real photos and crime stats from the...
Police: Scammer claiming to be Amarillo police officers