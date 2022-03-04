Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okl. (KFDA) - A man who was reported missing from Borger was found dead in Texas County.

According to the release, on March 3, Texas County officials got a call that a body was found by a rancher in southeast Texas County.

Officials later identified the body to be James Elliot Huffman.

Huffman’s body was transported to an autopsy in Oklahoma.

He was reported missing from Borger since Feb. 1 2022. His last known location was a cell signal in Texas County. His vehicle was located near Hardesty, Oklahoma.

Several law enforcement agencies volunteered to help locate Huffman.

