Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man arrested after camera hidden in coffee cup found in gym locker room

Police arrest man for recording hundreds of people without their permission in gym locker rooms. (SOURCE: WISN)
By Ben Wagner
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) – Police in Wisconsin arrested a man accused of recording hundreds of people at a gym. They say he’s been doing it for years.

At Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC) locations across southeast Wisconsin, investigators say 33-year-old Peng Dong secretly recorded people inside men’s locker rooms.

Police said the suspect hid a camera inside of a coffee cup. Another gym member found the cup with wires and a camera lens facing out.

On Christmas Eve of last year, officers were dispatched to the Brookfield, Wisconsin, location. When they arrived, court documents show the suspect told police he was recording because someone was stealing from him and it was “the first time he had ever used the camera for this purpose.”

When officers searched his computer, however, they say they found dozens of videos of naked adults and minors from additional WAC locations in Wauwatosa and Glendale. Police believe there could be as many as 542 victims recorded without their knowledge.

Records show Dong was a gym member for several years. The videos were recorded between 2019 and 2021.

He now faces 15 felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each count is punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and 3.5 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
City of Amarillo will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
Amarillo replacing more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system
The CDC has reduced the warning level for Potter and Randall counties.
CDC reduces warning for Potter and Randall counties
The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Duke Edward Wilson is photographed...
Capitol rioter from Idaho gets 4 years for attacking police
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained