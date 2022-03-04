Gruver Lady Hounds defeat San Saba in UIL Class 2A State Semifinals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Lady Hounds defeated San Saba 69-29 in the UIL Class 2A State Semifinals in San Antonio.

Senior Bailey Maupin scored 22 points. She will play at Texas Tech next season.

Camryn Armes, one of our GOAT Scholar Athletes, scored 11 points.

Gruver plays the 2A State Championship on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. against the winner of Stamford or Martin’s Mill.

The last time Gruver won State was two years ago in 2020. That season, Camryn Armes, who is now a senior, was State MVP.

