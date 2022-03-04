Amarillo teacher honored as ‘hero’ as part of Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo teacher is being recognized as a hero for the impact she makes on her community as part of the 5th annual Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program.

The program aims to shine a spotlight on people in Big 12 communities who make a positive impact through sports and education.

This year, Phillips 66 is recognizing Alexa Ybarra. Ybarra is a teacher and counselor at Will Rogers Elementary School.

According to a news release, “Alexa’s students come to school every day with wonder and excitement, but not all of them come from the most privileged households. Because of this, she’s made it her mission to provide her students with a sense of stability they might not have. Through sensory rooms and art therapy, she offers her students a safe space to escape from the difficulties they might face outside of the classroom.”

She and two other teacher heroes will be honored in a reception at the Big 12, receive an additional donation to help further their programs and efforts and be recognized during the men’s basketball semifinal game.

This year, Phillips 66 is donating $100,000 to provide critical supplies for classrooms in Amarillo, Lubbock and Kansas City metro-area schools.

