Amarillo replacing more than 70,000 traditional water meters with digital system

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working to implement an Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project.

The AMI system will replace more than 70,000 traditional water meters with a digital system for residents.

AMI is a smart meter that records water consumption in intervals of an hour or less, the meters communicate daily to the utility for monitoring and billing.

Sensus iPERL, is the AMI meter brand that will be installed to replace every existing water meter.

The project received funding from a $29.5 million loan through the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, with a $1 million loan forgiveness.

“The way that it’s going to be paid back is with a four percent increase on the water and sewer bill and that took effect last October,” said COA (City of Amarillo) Director of Utilities, Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham said that customers will be able to see more accurate numbers for their water usage with the new system.

“They will be able to look at real time data on their water usage,” said Gresham.

The AMI system will have different features that include:

  • Customers can monitor their water use with an online platform.
  • Customers will be alerted to unusual water usage such as leaks or unusual water usage with a customized email or text alert, which will help conserve the area’s water supply.
  • The AMI system will provide a more accurate reading of water usage and ensure accurate billing

AMI will include a user account interface where customers can check water usage and manage alerts for water issues.

“Existing water meters are all read each month by our reader meters, the new meters will be Wi-Fi wireless radio frequency meters,” said Gresham. “The AMI Project is arguably the most significant improvement in water service in Amarillo in recent memory. This project will impact almost every individual in Amarillo.”

The City of Amarillo believes that the more information customers have on their water the more cost effective it will be.

“The more you know about your water usage the more you’re going to save,” said Gresham.

The AMI project software integration is anticipated to start in April and finish by the spring of 2024.

