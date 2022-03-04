Amarillo Fire Marshals Office investigating cause of house fire on South Milam Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on South Milam Street near South Georgia.

Crews on the scene say they received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a car in the garage that was on fire.

The fire is under control as by 9:00 a.m.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the home. There were no injuries in this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

