Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera using a stolen credit card.
Officials say the credit card was taken from a residential burglary.
Those with information on the crime or the suspect’s identity are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
