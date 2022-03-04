Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying woman caught using stolen credit card

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera using a stolen credit card.

Officials say the credit card was taken from a residential burglary.

Those with information on the crime or the suspect’s identity are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

