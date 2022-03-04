Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool

Parent and officer explain what they saw when car crashes into preschool.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a car has smashed into a Northern California preschool, sending 19 children and an employee to the hospital.

Two children are in intensive care. However, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say an SUV plowed into Great Adventures Christian Preschool around 2:30 p.m.

Thursday in Anderson, a Shasta County community northwest of Sacramento. Police say the children had varying levels of injuries but most were taken to hospitals only as a precaution.

Police also say the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cooperated with authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Grass fire
‘Dalmatian Fire’ in Potter County around 1167 acres, 80% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger
A Roosevelt County man has been charged for murder after beating a woman to death with a golf...
Roosevelt County man charged for murder after ‘hitting woman with golf clubs’

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees
Parent explains what happened when a car crashed into preschool in Anderson, California.
Officer, parent explain car crashing into preschool in California