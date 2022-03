AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A few more warm days before a cool-down next week. Highs near 80 degrees until a cold front sweeps through over the weekend. It won’t be a quick sharp temperature drop like the last few fronts but highs will go from above average to below by Monday. Rain chances are pretty small with about a 20% chance of a few snowflakes late next week.

