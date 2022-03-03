Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTIONS 2022
March Primary Election results for Potter and Randall counties
DPS is investigating a crash resulting in the death of an Amarillo woman in Potter County this...
Amarillo woman dead after crash in Potter County
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
FM 1060 SEMI FIRE
FM 1060 closed due to Semi on fire in Moore County
DPS is investigating a pursuit that lead to a crash resulting two people dead and five injured...
DPS investigating pursuit leading to crash that left 2 dead, 5 injured in Bushland

Latest News

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in...
3 dead in crashes amid fog and smoke on I-95 in Florida
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russians besiege crucial Ukrainian energy hub and seacoast
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Jurors weigh fate of officer fired after Breonna Taylor raid