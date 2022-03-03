That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The last couple of weeks, we have been following the investigation of several cases of reported animal abuse and neglect.

Last month, a video went viral of a dog being dragged to its ultimate death in Borger.

Last week in Amarillo, officials found a dog and her puppies dumped on North Bolton Street. The mother was bleeding and her puppies has been killed.

Also in Amarillo, a young visila named Copper, who stole the hearts of Facebook when his broken body was shared through multiple rescue pages and beyond asking for help.

In Borger, police have concluded their investigation after video was captured by three teens who video taped the entire event.

“Scary...because one second you see a dog struggling for its life, and then you come to catch up to them, and then it’s gone,” said Random Phillips, who witnessed the dog being dragged.

Borger police say the case has been passed on to District Attorney Mark Snyder for further action.

In Amarillo, Crime Stoppers have offered a $1,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest of the owner or owners of the dead puppies and mother dog who were left by a dumpster in a wired crate.

Also in Amarillo, Copper, brought into Hope Veterinarian Clinic last week by the owner, was a mere skeleton. Volunteers with Gracie’s Project say they stayed with the dog for 13 hours while a team of veterinarians tried to safe his life.

Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer with Gracie’s Project, says it was heartbreaking.

“It was so sad, but yet he made me smile because he was so happy to see me,” she said. “When I walked up and said his name, his tail started wagging and his tail was hitting the side of the crate, and it was heartbreaking.”

Copper was cremated Saturday. His case is under investigation by Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare officials.

His owner chose not to comment on the investigation.

Amarillo police say once Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare conclude their investigation, if they believe it falls under felony animal cruelty, the case will be passed onto police.

