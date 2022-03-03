Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for man who has been missing for one year and is believed to be a frequent in the Texas Panhandle area.

According to the release, 33-year-old Rhett Patrick Allen has disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Allen is described as a white man who is 5′9″ tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Allen, call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.

