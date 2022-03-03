Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.(JetBlue via MGN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WABC) - Authorities removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane Wednesday because he was under the influence, authorities say.

An official says the pilot was going through security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed that he appeared to be drunk

Authorities identified the pilot at 52-year-old James Clifton.

The TSA officer notified authorities who then removed Clifton from the plane before takeoff.

He blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The legal limit for pilots is 0.04.

JetBlue said in a statement that Clifton was removed from his duties.

He could face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for more than four hours, according to data from FlightAware.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhett Patrick Allen
Man missing 1-year from today, believed to be in Texas Panhandle area
Crews are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near Loop 335 and North...
2 injured after crash near Loop 335 and North Western
James Elliott Huffman
Man reported missing from Borger found dead in Texas County
Grass fire
Fire in Potter County around 1167 acres, 95% contained
copper
That’s A Good Question: The latest on animal cruelty investigations in Amarillo and Borger

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
KFDA News at Six
‘This war is an ugly thing’: Panhandle veterans weigh in on Ukraine Russia conflict
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook, Twitter
A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home for three Ukrainian girls