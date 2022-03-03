Who's Hiring?
High Plains Toy Show to take place at Cole Community Center

High Plains Toy Show
High Plains Toy Show(High Plains Toy Show)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Annual High Plains Toy Show will take place on Saturday.

The show takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cole Community Center in Canyon.

Attendees will enjoy toy displays, diorama, antique tractors and more.

Door prizes will be given throughout the day.

Admission is $3.

For more information, call 806-344-7171.

