High Plains Toy Show to take place at Cole Community Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Annual High Plains Toy Show will take place on Saturday.

The show takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cole Community Center in Canyon.

Attendees will enjoy toy displays, diorama, antique tractors and more.

Door prizes will be given throughout the day.

Admission is $3.

For more information, call 806-344-7171.

