High Plains Toy Show to take place at Cole Community Center
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Annual High Plains Toy Show will take place on Saturday.
The show takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cole Community Center in Canyon.
Attendees will enjoy toy displays, diorama, antique tractors and more.
Door prizes will be given throughout the day.
Admission is $3.
For more information, call 806-344-7171.
